12 Jun 2019 GER v BEL (RR) 2 - 1 Crefelder Hockey Club, Krefeld

12 Jun 2019 NED v NZL (RR) 3 - 2 HC 's-Hertogenbosch, 's-Hertogenbosch



Unofficial Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins Win Draws Loss Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Percent 1 Netherlands 13 12 0 0 1 35 8 27 36 92.3 2 Argentina 14 9 4 0 1 28 12 16 35 83.3 3 Australia 13 8 1 1 3 31 18 13 27 69.2 4 Germany 14 8 0 2 4 30 19 11 26 61.9 5 Belgium 13 5 1 1 6 19 22 -3 18 46.2 6 New Zealand 14 5 0 0 9 25 29 -4 15 35.7 7 Great Britain 14 2 2 1 9 19 35 -16 11 26.2 8 China 15 3 0 2 10 23 40 -17 11 24.4 9 United States 14 1 1 2 10 13 40 -27 7 16.7

The FIH inexplicably and confusingly use a system not used in any other sports League in the World, of making the Percentage more important than Points until the end of the League when they will revert to Points only. Fieldhockey.com prefers to use the conventional Points and so the Unofficial Pool Standings on this site are reflected in this manner.



FIH Match Centre