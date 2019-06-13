



KUALA LUMPUR: National coach K. Dharmaraj warned his girls not to get carried away with the 3-1 upset win over the Czech Republic at the FIH Series Finals.





For Dharmaraj the tournament only begins in the crossover match against France, who finished third in Group B.



Malaysia, ranked 22 in the world, need a win over 30th ranked France at the Banbridge Hockey Club in Ireland today to qualify for the semi-finals.



France are the second lowest ranked team in the tournament after Singapore (35th) but the Frenchwomen upset world No. 18 Scotland 2-1 in the opening group match before they narrowly lost to Ukraine (3-2).



In their third group match, they gave a good fight to world No. 11 South Korea before going down 1-0.



Dharmaraj predicts a tough match for his girls.



“Rankings don’t mean a thing in a tournament. France are eight rungs lower than us but they are no easy meat.



“They have made steady progress in the last few years and they proved this by upsetting higher ranked opponents.



“My girls have a tough challenge ahead to get the better of them,” said Dharmaraj.



“We came here with a mission to finish as the top two in the tournament and I want the players to play with full commitment.



“It is a crucial match and they must not be distracted. I have faith that they will rise to the occasion,” added Dharmaraj, who is satisfied with his team’s penalty corner conversion rate thus far.



Defender Nuraini Abdul Rashid has scored three penalty corner goals and Malaysia will be relying on her again today.



Forward Siti Zhulaika Husin, who is only 18, is also having a good run with three goals in three matches.



Group winners, Ireland and S. Korea have qualified for the semi-finals.



(Malaysian Time)MALAYSIA vs FRANCE (10.45pm)



SCOTLAND vs CZECH REPUBLIC (1am, tomorrow)



The Star of Malaysia