



Bhubaneswar: FIH and Hockey India have taken the opportunity of the FIH Men's Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019 to conduct the following courses for Technical Officials, Umpires and aspiring Coaches on the sidelines of the event:





- FIH Academy - Hockey India Level 2 Technical Officials course

- FIH Academy - Hockey India Level 2 Umpiring course

- FIH Academy Educator course

- FIH Academy - Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level 1 Coaching course



All courses are delivered by international FIH Academy experts. They include interactive sessions, practical knowledge and real-time match scenarios.



"Through these courses, FIH Academy and Hockey India aim to provide education and resources to develop Umpires and Technical Officials that are currently at the National Level. Since these are held on the sidelines of the FIH Men's Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019, presenters of these courses can make the sessions interactive as they will be following on-ground action too," stated Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad, President, Hockey India.



FIH Development Director Mike Joyce, who conducted the FIH Academy Educator course, commented: “There are four tiers to our global development programme Hockey4Life, one of each is education. The aim is to professionalize the delivery of education around the world, therefore giving consistency to national associations, continental federations and obviously the FIH Academy courses. It is essential for global hockey development that the FIH works closely with top hockey nation members, like Hockey India, across all areas of the game. In this partnership, Hockey India, the Asian Hockey Federation and FIH are using their expertise to develop a modern national performance pathway from grassroots to elite level, with full integration into FIH education programmes.”



Indian Umpire Javed Shaikh, who umpired at the last Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018, is one of the participants of the Educator course. He said: “I’ve had a good experience of umpiring in the last two decades. Now, I want to educate the new umpires and go through the other aspects of the game also. This course is a good learning process for me so that I can educate myself how to deliver the things to the new coaches, umpires or umpires’ managers. So, it’ll be helpful for the development of hockey here in India. “



FIH site