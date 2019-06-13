s2h Team



Even as the country is awaiting the onset of south-west monsoon, Bhubaneswar continues to reel under severe hot and humid conditions. On Wednesday morning, the rules for the Mexico and Uzbekistan classification match for the 7th spot was changed slightly to help the players, to combat the heat conditions.





Both teams were given a minute break at the 7.30 minute of each quarter to keep themselves dehydrated.



Also the quarter break of two minutes was increased to four minutes, as per the decision taken by FIH Medical officer, keeping in view the weather conditions.



Most of the teams, specially countries like USA and Poland are averse to playing in such conditions and were facing fatigue in the first few days of the tournament. This what this learnt from these teams.



"The conditions are not suitable for playing. Not just us, but even other teams are a little uncomfortable due to the weather here. So, we were even given a break today in between quarters. But, that is no excuse for performance because all teams are facing the same issue," said Miguel ake Montiel, doctor of Mexico team.



Most part of India is facing unusually hot summer season. And it will take month before the monsoon sets in all part of India.



