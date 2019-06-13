Japan set up a semifinal clash with India after beating Poland 6-2 in a cross-over match of the FIH Series Finals hockey tournament here today. Shota Yamada (20th minute), Hirotaka Zendana (23rd), Kenta Tanaka (34th), Koji Yamasaki (36th, 60th) and Kenji Kitazato (47th) scored for the reigning Asian Games champions.





In the other cross-over match, world No. 16 South Africa edged past Russia 2-1 to set up a semis date with USA. The semifinals are scheduled for Friday.



Feeling hot



Severe heat forced the organisers to allow extended breaks to players and officials during the morning match, while the world body has advanced the start of Friday’s classification game by 45 minutes. FIH said that Friday’s morning match will commence at 8am instead of 8:45am.



With temperature hovering above 40°C and humidity rising to 50 percent, the match between Mexico and Uzbekistan witnessed four-minute breaks, instead of two, between quarters. The third and fourth quarters also saw one-minute water breaks mid-way. Mexico won 4-3 to finish seventh.



