Mexico downs Uzbekistan 4-3 to finish 7th in FIH Series Finals

Published on Thursday, 13 June 2019 11:00 | Hits: 35
In the match between two lowest ranked sides of the tournament, World No. 39 Mexico scored through Maximiliano Mendez (29th minute), Alexander Palma (30th), Yamil Mendez (54th) and Roberto Garcia (59th).


Mexico players celebrate after a goal against Uzbekistan on Wednesday.   -  Biswaranjan Rout

Mexico eked out a hard-fought 4-3 win over Uzbekistan to avoid the wooden-spoon and finish seventh in the FIH Series Finals hockey tournament here Wednesday.



Gaybullo Khaytboev (41st), Okhunjon Mirzakarimov (42nd) and Ruslan Satlikov were the goal scorers for 43rd-ranked Uzbekistan.

The Uzbeks, thus, finished eighth and last after failing to register a single point in the tournament.

