



The South African Hockey Association have today announced Neville Rothman as the new head coach of the SA Under 21 Hockey Men, succeeding previous incumbent and now national coach, Garreth Ewing. The appointment will be for the period up to an including the 2021 FIH Junior Hockey World Cup.





Rothman is no stranger to the SA U21 setup having fulfilled the role of Assistant coach to Garreth Ewing in the previous years. Adding to his involvement in the school’s setup having been the head coach of the SA U18 side for the home series against Australia in 2014 and 2016, the latter a 3-0 series win for the hosts.



Rothman also took the U18 team to the Nanjing Youth Olympic games in 2014. That team playing Hockey 5s, featured a host of players who are currently with the men’s side in India including Bili Ntuli, Tyson Dlungwana and Tevin Kok. As the convenor of selectors for the SA Under 18 Boys, Rothman has knowledge of a host of talent that will undoubtedly be the future of South African Men’s Hockey,



“Having been involved at various age group structures, I am incredibly humbled to be given the opportunity to take the SA Under 21 Men to the Junior Hockey World Cup. There is so much young talent in this country that makes me incredibly excited for this role.” Shared Neville Rothman



Rothman is also a full-time hockey man as he is the director of hockey at Affies in Pretoria having made the move after 11 years at Paarl Roos Gymnasium. He also previously worked with Grey High School in Port Elizabeth.



The team will partake in the Premier Hockey League and the Senior IPT with the idea of developing the squad towards the African Qualifiers in 2020. Should the team be successful they will then head to the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup in 2021.



There will also be an expectation that the development of this players is important to guide them through this phase of their careers and assist them in making the step up to Senior International hockey.



SA Hockey wishes Neville success for his new role!



SA Hockey Association media release