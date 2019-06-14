Mitch Wynd



Hockeyroos Head Coach Paul Gaudoin today welcomed three new players to the National Development Squad (NDS), following a strong performance and a change in eligibility by the women.





Roos Broek, Amy Lawton and Gabi Nance have all been added, showing outstanding talent according to Gaudoin.



Roos Broek, 25, was born in the Netherlands and until earlier this year, when she was granted Australian citizenship, unable to present Australia. She represented the Netherlands in the 2010 Youth Olympics Games, where her team claimed gold. Now an Australian citizen, Broek is based in Perth with her Kookaburra player husband Matthew Swann and has represented WA in the Australian Hockey League (AHL).



“Roos has been a very strong Forward in the last two seasons of the AHL. She’s got great athleticism and excellent ball handling skills. We see a real opportunity to fulfil her potential,” said Gaudoin.



Amy Lawton is a current junior squad member who has enjoyed a meteoric rise after debuting with the Hockeyroos in the Anzac Day FIH Pro League match against New Zealand. The 17-year-old lives in Emerald (VIC) and plays for the Southern United Hockey Club in Melbourne, while studying for her VCE.



“Amy Lawton has shown tremendous progress through her junior national squad and VAA opportunities. She plays beyond her years and displays a very high quality of hockey. She’s an incredible talent,” said Gaudoin.



Gabi Nance’s name is familiar to hockey fans here and internationally. The former Hockeyroos player took a break from the game following the Hockeyroos’ silver medal claim at the Commonwealth Games in 2018. She’s been focussed on reigniting her passion for the game, spending the past 12 months playing in the top league in the Netherlands. The 24-year-old is from Kingscliff, NSW but has represented South Australia in the Australian Hockey League.



“Gabi Nance has been playing in what’s probably the best league domestic league, so while she’s not been in Australia, she's been playing at a very high level and we obviously know her very well. She’s been a Hockeyroos player and we are thrilled to have her back in Australia,” Gaudoin said.



The appointments have been made following a recommendation by the National Selection Panel, who assessed the players against their performance at the 2018 National Championships, national HP and Pathway program opportunities as well as their performance in their respective Daily Training Environments (DTEs).



The NDS now consists of 15 players:

Roos Broek, WA

Naomi Evans, ACT

Ashley Fey, Qld

Renee Hunter, NSW

Kate Jenner, NSW

Amy Lawton, VIC

Gabi Nance, SA

Mikaela Patterson, NSW

Candyce Peacock, WA

Aleisha Power, WA

Karri Somerville, WA

Michaela Spano, SA

Tina Taseska, ACT

Jessica Watterson, NSW

Abigail Wilson, NSW



Hockey Australia media release