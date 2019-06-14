Australia’s Burras Head Into Semis in U21 Eight Nation Tournament in Spain
Mitch Wynd
The Australian men’s U21 team, The Burras, have their eyes on a medal finish after securing a spot in the semi-finals.
In the first round (Pool B), the team beat India 4-0, but struggled against Spain with a 3-1 defeat. A close game against the Dutch last night saw the teams draw 1-1.
The tournament, played in Madrid (Spain) from June 10 to 16, includes some of the strongest hockey nations with Great Britain, Belgium, the Netherlands, India, Germany, Austria and Spain giving the Australians plenty of international game practice.
The team is led by Head Coach Ben Bishop, Assistant Coach Brent Livermore and Team Manager Andrew Smith. All three are former Kookaburras players.
“It has been a great experience so far for our athletes. We have had three challenging games against different styles of hockey, which has presented important learnings for everyone.
”The effort and endeavour of the group has been excellent in taking on these learnings. Our defence has been resolute in each match setting the tone for other areas in our game,” said Bishop.
Australia faces Germany next, with the two nations fighting for a medal finish at Somontes in Madrid Saturday June 15 at midday (8pm AEST).
“Our focus moving forward is to improve the connections between each other and execution of our play when in possession of the ball.
“Our semi-final match is against Germany who have shown so far to be a very strong team. It will be another great experience and challenge for us. I do not think we have played our best hockey as yet, but I know we are close, so I am really excited to see what that will look like on the weekend,” Bishop said.
The team 18-man strong team consists of players from around Australia:
(Name, surname, state)
Cade BANDITT QLD
Jonathan BRETHERTON VIC
Tom BROWN NSW
Nathan EPHRAUMS VIC
Harrison FARRELL QLD
Michael FRANCIS QLD
Dane GAVRANICH WA
Sam GRAY NSW
Liam HART QLD
Tom HARVEY WA
Ehren HAZELL NSW
Max HENDRY VIC
Brayden KING WA
Dylan MARTIN NSW
Sam MCCULLOCH TAS
Alistair MURRAY WA
Daine RICHARDS NSW
Christian STARKIE WA
Ben WHITE VIC
