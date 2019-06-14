Mitch Wynd







The Australian men’s U21 team, The Burras, have their eyes on a medal finish after securing a spot in the semi-finals.





In the first round (Pool B), the team beat India 4-0, but struggled against Spain with a 3-1 defeat. A close game against the Dutch last night saw the teams draw 1-1.



The tournament, played in Madrid (Spain) from June 10 to 16, includes some of the strongest hockey nations with Great Britain, Belgium, the Netherlands, India, Germany, Austria and Spain giving the Australians plenty of international game practice.



The team is led by Head Coach Ben Bishop, Assistant Coach Brent Livermore and Team Manager Andrew Smith. All three are former Kookaburras players.



“It has been a great experience so far for our athletes. We have had three challenging games against different styles of hockey, which has presented important learnings for everyone.



”The effort and endeavour of the group has been excellent in taking on these learnings. Our defence has been resolute in each match setting the tone for other areas in our game,” said Bishop.



Australia faces Germany next, with the two nations fighting for a medal finish at Somontes in Madrid Saturday June 15 at midday (8pm AEST).



“Our focus moving forward is to improve the connections between each other and execution of our play when in possession of the ball.



“Our semi-final match is against Germany who have shown so far to be a very strong team. It will be another great experience and challenge for us. I do not think we have played our best hockey as yet, but I know we are close, so I am really excited to see what that will look like on the weekend,” Bishop said.



The team 18-man strong team consists of players from around Australia:



(Name, surname, state)



Cade BANDITT QLD

Jonathan BRETHERTON VIC

Tom BROWN NSW

Nathan EPHRAUMS VIC

Harrison FARRELL QLD

Michael FRANCIS QLD

Dane GAVRANICH WA

Sam GRAY NSW

Liam HART QLD

Tom HARVEY WA

Ehren HAZELL NSW

Max HENDRY VIC

Brayden KING WA

Dylan MARTIN NSW

Sam MCCULLOCH TAS

Alistair MURRAY WA

Daine RICHARDS NSW

Christian STARKIE WA

Ben WHITE VIC



Hockey Australia media release