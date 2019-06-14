2019 8 Nations Invitational Tournament (U 21) M - Day 3
Madrid
13 Jun 2019 BEL v AUT (Pool A) 5 - 1
13 Jun 2019 GBR v GER (Pool A) 1 - 7
13 Jun 2019 NED v AUS (Pool B) 1 - 1
13 Jun 2019 ESP v IND (Pool B 3 - 1
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Germany
|3
|3
|0
|0
|15
|4
|11
|9
|2
|Belgium
|3
|2
|0
|1
|12
|6
|6
|6
|3
|Austria
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|10
|-7
|3
|4
|Great Britain
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|13
|-10
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Spain
|3
|3
|0
|0
|13
|3
|10
|9
|2
|Australia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|4
|2
|4
|3
|Netherlands
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|10
|-5
|4
|4
|India
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|10
|-7
|0