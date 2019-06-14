



In anticipation of the U.S. Women's National Team's upcoming FIH Pro League match, here is a scouting report you’ll want to review before the starting whistle.





Game Day: Saturday, June 15, 2019



Time: 4:00 a.m. ET



Location: Wujin Hockey Stadium, Changzhou, China



Live Stream: Don't miss a second of the FIH Pro League action and watch the USWNT takes on China this Saturday. The FIH has signed a four-year media rights agreement with Bleacher Report Live for the territories of Canada and the United States. Bleacher Report Live is operated by Turner Sports, a division of WarnerMedia. The platform, which is Turner’s live sports streaming service, will be the primary destination for all fans to watch FIH Pro League matches.



FIH Pro League single games are available paid per view for $2.99 per match or $19.99 for the FIH Pro League 2019 Season Pass (all matches). Click here for the FIH Pro League live stream landing page.



Opponent: China



FIH World Ranking: 10



bThe last time USA faced China was less than a month ago on May 18 in the FIH Pro League. In that matchup in Lancaster, Pa., the red, white and blue came in to the game with an agenda, seeking their first FIH Pro League win. USA did just that, scoring two goals in the second quarter and adding one more in the third while standing up against a flurry of defensive penalty corners from China for a 3-1 win.



Prior to that, USA and China went head-to-head in the 7th/8th place game of the 2017 Sentinel Homes Hockey World League Final in Auckland, New Zealand. A true battle, tied after the first quarter, the remaining saw a variation of goals produced from both sides as USA tallied five more to China’s three as the red, white and blue came out on top 6-4.

Head to Head

(since 2013)





5 Previous Matches

3 Won 2 16 Total Goals 9

What You Need to Know: Following a difﬁcult Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018 where they failed to get out of their pool and subsequently ﬁnished last (16th) in the standings, 2002 Champions Trophy winners China produced some good performances at the Asian Games in Jakarta, claiming the bronze medal with a 2-1 victory over Korea. Gu Bingfeng – who ﬁnished as the competition's top scorer with 13 goals – and Song Xiaoming were on target to ensure that the tenure of Head Coach Jamilon Mülders ended on a high note. The team was then lucky enough to compete at the Wanglibao Hockey Champions Trophy - at Changzhou’s Wujin Hockey Stadium, China’s home venue for the FIH Pro League – where they ﬁnished fourth. Yi Jiao was a particularly impressive performer at that event and also throughout the year, with the 24-year-old shot-stopper earning a nomination for FIH Goalkeeper of the Year for 2018 in the process.



Recap of China's Previous Game: China took the lead in the opening quarter of the match. The lower ranked team had been putting Australia under a lot of pressure and a cross from Xi Xiayun found Chen Yi, who was able to tip the ball smartly past Rachael Lynch in the Australia goal.



The game really opened up in the second quarter as both teams showed their intent to push forward. Rebecca Greiner went on a lung-busting run that split the China defense and Jane Claxton was unlucky not to get on the end of the subsequent pass. As the quarter counted down, the home team were very much in the driving seat. Captain Peng Yang thought she had scored a second but it was ruled out on referral.



The third quarter saw much of the same. Australia was working hard to create chances, but China got momentum and always seemed one step ahead. However, with just seconds left in the quarter, China were made to rue not making more of their pressure when Player of the Match Maddie Fitzpatrick was able to send home a scorching penalty corner to level the score.



Australia came into the final quarter with renewed energy, knowing that a win was crucial in their bid to reach the Grand Final. Head Coach Paul Gaudoin asked his players for more and Savannah Fitzpatrick responded with a fantastic backhand shot that Emily Chalker was able to touch into the goal past Ye Jiao.



Rosie Malone extended Australia’s lead when she shot home after a goal mouth scramble and the Hockeyroos felt they had done enough to secure the win. China however, had other ideas and with two minutes on the clock, they removed their keeper and pressed forward.



The action paid off as Xu Wengyu found the back of the net after Jocelyn Bartram in the Australia goal had made two saves but had been unable to clear her lines.



Unfortunately for China, it was just not enough and Australia finished 3-2 winners.



China's Roster: Click Here



USFHA media release