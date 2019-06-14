

Ashley Jackson of Great Britain



Great Britain's men's team are very pleased to welcome both Chris Grassick and Ashley Jackson back to international hockey at Friday night's FIH Pro League game at home to the Netherlands.





In addition, the women's team welcome back Lily Owsley after her recent injury.



Surbiton's Grassick, the captain of the Scotland men's team, has suffered terrible luck with injury in recent times, and last played for Great Britain's men more than 18 months ago.



Jackson - the nation's leading all-time goalscorer - will play his first game back after returning to training with the squad just a few weeks ago, and this will be his first appearance for his nation since our final match of the Rio 2016 Olympics.



Danny Kerry has named a team of 18 for Friday night's match, with Henry Weir, Mikey Hoare and the injured Sam Ward & Will Calnan all missing out from the 20 who faced Germany and Australia last weekend.



The women's team welcome back Owsley for the first time in almost a month, and will be hoping she recaptures the excellent form that saw her score two goals in two home games before she picked up an injury.



Goalkeeper Sabbie Heesh is back in as coach Mark Hager coninues to rotate his 'keeping options. Maddie Hinch, Amy Costello, Emily Defroand and the injured Suzy Petty miss out from last weekend's 20-strong squad.



Men's squad:

David Ames (Holcombe) (ENG)

David Condon (East Grinstead) (ENG)

Brendan Creed (Surbiton) (ENG)

Adam Dixon (Beeston) (ENG) (C)

Alan Forsyth (Surbiton) (SCO)

James Gall (Surbiton) (ENG)

Harry Gibson (Surbiton) (ENG) (GK)

Chris Grassick (Surbiton) (SCO)

Chris Griffiths (East Grinstead) (ENG)

Ashley Jackson (Old Georgians) (ENG)

Harry Martin (Hampstead & Westminster) (ENG)

George Pinner (Old Georgians) (ENG) (GK)

Phil Roper (Wimbledon) (ENG)

Ian Sloan (Wimbledon) (ENG)

Tom Sorsby (Surbiton) (ENG)

Zach Wallace (Surbiton) (ENG)

Jack Waller (Wimbledon) (ENG)

Ollie Willars (Beeston) (ENG)



Women's squad:

Giselle Ansley (Surbiton) (ENG)

Grace Balsdon (Canterbury) (ENG)

Esme Burge (University of Nottingham) (ENG)

Sarah Evans (Surbiton) (ENG)

Sabbie Heesh (Surbiton) (ENG) (GK)

Tess Howard (Durham University) (ENG)

Jo Hunter (Surbiton) (ENG)

Sarah Jones (Holcombe) (WAL)

Hannah Martin (Surbiton) (ENG)

Lizzie Neal (Loughborough Students) (ENG)

Lily Owsley (University of Birmingham) (ENG)

Hollie Pearne-Webb (Surbiton) (ENG) (C)

Izzy Petter (Surbiton) (ENG)

Sarah Robertson (Hampstead & Westminster) (SCO)

Amy Tennant (Reading) (ENG) (GK)

Anna Toman (Wimbledon) (ENG)

Susannah Townsend (Canterbury) (ENG)

Laura Unsworth (East Grinstead) (ENG)



Men's Head Coach Danny Kerry commented, "I'm delighted for Chris, it's been a long road back and it's been good to see him looking sharp in training despite months of rehab. On a personal note it's always good to support our athletes through these long phases and it's a credit to Chris in terms of his perseverance in testing circumstances.



"Ash has only been with us a short time, so it'll be good to see how we can use his undoubted skills and abilities within the squad, but in these initial games it's very much about Ash learning and understanding how the current team plays, so my expectations are tempered by the fact he's coming in relatively new to an existing way of playing."



Women's Head Coach Mark Hager said, "This is another important game for us, and another opportunity to assess players against the number one ranked side in the world. We have been rotating our outfield players and goalkeepers throughout the FIH Pro League and have done that again this time around, we'd always planned to provide opportunities and develop depth within the playing group. It'll be another big crowd, and then it's onto the Stoop so these are really important games for us."



Permutations

The men's team remain in with a chance of making the Grand Final of the FIH Pro League by finishing in the top four. The simplest route to qualify is for Britain to win both of their remaining games, while hoping that Argentina lose one of their three remaining matches. There are a number of other permutations, but first and foremost Danny Kerry's side will aim to win both of their games.



Fixtures and tickets

The men take on the Netherlands at 7:30pm on Friday evening at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Tickets are available online until midnight on Thursday evening, and then on sale at the venue right up until the start of the game. Tickets start at £7.50 Under 18s and £22.50 adults.



The women host the Netherlands at 4pm on Saturday at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, and the game is completely sold out. Both matches are live on BT Sport.



Great Britain Hockey media release