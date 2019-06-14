



Safely topping Pool A and through to Saturday’s semi-final, an 11-0 win saw the Irish Women dominate play for the entire game against Singapore on Tuesday afternoon, with the visitors rarely managing to bring play down into the Irish half of the pitch. The majority of the game comprised of free moving, attacking hockey from the host nation, keeping Singapore under pressure throughout.





A win on Saturday secures an Olympic Qualifier spot for the coming Autumn meaning it's still all to play for here in Banbridge. Speaking to BBC on the match, Roisin Upton said "We treat the next game as the biggest game each time around." So there will be plenty of high quality hockey to see this weekend!



Thursday’s matches will see Scotland who were 2nd in Pool B will take on the Czech Republic, the winner of this match will then face Ireland in Saturday's semi-final. Korea will then play the winner of Malaysia v France in the second semi-final later that afternoon to decide who will take to the pitch for the final on Sunday afternoon.



There is still time to get your tickets for this weekend and come support the Green Army on their road to Tokyo. Don't miss your chance to see some spectacular hockey this weekend! Tickets are available at www.hockey.ie/buy-tickets/



Irish Hockey Association media release