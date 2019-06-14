Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Semi-Final Saturday! Come support Ireland's Women's Hockey Team

Published on Friday, 14 June 2019 10:00 | Hits: 42
View Comments



Safely topping Pool A and through to Saturday’s semi-final, an 11-0 win saw the Irish Women dominate play for the entire game against Singapore on Tuesday afternoon, with the visitors rarely managing to bring play down into the Irish half of the pitch. The majority of the game comprised of free moving, attacking hockey from the host nation, keeping Singapore under pressure throughout.



A win on Saturday secures an Olympic Qualifier spot for the coming Autumn meaning it's still all to play for here in Banbridge. Speaking to BBC on the match, Roisin Upton said "We treat the next game as the biggest game each time around." So there will be plenty of high quality hockey to see this weekend!

Thursday’s matches will see Scotland who were 2nd in Pool B will take on the Czech Republic, the winner of this match will then face Ireland in Saturday's semi-final. Korea will then play the winner of Malaysia v France in the second semi-final later that afternoon to decide who will take to the pitch for the final on Sunday afternoon.

There is still time to get your tickets for this weekend and come support the Green Army on their road to Tokyo. Don't miss your chance to see some spectacular hockey this weekend! Tickets are available at www.hockey.ie/buy-tickets/

Irish Hockey Association media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.