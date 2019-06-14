



It was a cruel running penalties defeat for Scotland women as they lost 4-3 to Czech Republic in a deciding shootout in Banbridge. It means the Scots miss out on a semi-final contest against Ireland and will play France in the 5/6 play off on Sunday.





In a match that saw goalkeeper Amy Gibson win her 100th cap it was Scotland who started the match on the offensive looking for an early goal. Charlotte Watson flashed the ball across the face of the goal, after some good work by Kaz Cuthbert, but Emily Dark at the far post was unable to connect and provide a finish.



Czech Republic was looking really dangerous on the counter attack and issued a couple of warnings to Scotland, pouncing on loose balls and bursting forward at pace.



As the match continued it became a midfield battle with neither side creating any real opportunities. Scotland edged the play but found the Czech defence a tough nut to crack.





Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye .



Right after half time Scotland presented Czech Republic with a golden opportunity when a defensive mistake gave them a one-on-one, but the Czech forward dithered and the chance passed them by.



Then Scotland had a chance to score through a penalty corner, Bex Condie’s slap towards goal prompted a scramble in the D but the danger was cleared.



A Czech defensive error saw Watson pounce on the ball in front of goal but was denied by the goalkeeper, the rebound fell for Fiona Semple but her effort was padded clear to keep the Scots out.



In the final quarter Scotland completely dominated and hunted down a winner. A great opportunity fell their way but Condie couldn’t force the ball home after a swift break down the left by Louise Campbell and Sarah Jamieson.



Scotland dominated the final quarter but it went to a nail-biting shootout. As always the shootout was a tense affair and it ended all square at 2-2 after the first five penalties with Jamieson and Cuthbert both finding the net for Scotland.



It went to sudden death and Jamieson scored again before Cuthbert was denied after Czech Republic made it 4-3, meaning the Czechs took their place in the semi-finals.



Scottish Hockey Union media release