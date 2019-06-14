By Jugjet Singh





The Malaysian players celebrate after beating France 3-2 in Banbridge, Northern Ireland on June 13, 2019



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian women's hockey team put up a solid performance to beat France 3-2 in the cross-over match of the FIH Series Finals in Banbridge, Northern Ireland yesterday.





Coach K. Dharmaraj's side will play South Korea in the semi-finals tomorrow.



This is a golden opportunity for the Malysian ladies, as they now need to beat South Korea to play in the final round of the Olympic Qualifier in November.



However if they lose in the semis, due to their low World No 22 ranking, they will not make the final round.



It was a tense match until the final whistle, as even though France are ranked World No 30, they played much higher than their billing.



The Malaysian goals were scored by Nuraini Abdul Rashid (fifth), Fatin Shafika Sukri (eighth) and Hanis Nadiah Onn (15th).



France kept pace with goals from Delfina Gaspari (ninth) and Guusje van Bolhuis (26th) but could not find the equaliser to take the match into shoot-out.



There was drama in the last minute of the match when France won a dubious penalty corner, and skipper Siti Noor Amarina Ruhani protested but was shown the yellow card.



However, Malaysia defended the penalty corner and claimed glory in their first ever encounter against France.



For the record, South Korea who topped Group B and qualified for the semi-finals, could only beat France 1-0 in the group stage.



“Even though France are ranked lower than us, they played at a much higher level but we were prepared for them.



“Now we have a day's rest to study (via video) on South Korea's penalty corner defence and attack which could decide the outcome of the semi-finals,” said Siti Noor Amarina.



New Straits Times