Stats Speak: Indian have all-win record against the Samurais in semifinals

Published on Friday, 14 June 2019 10:00 | Hits: 66
BY B.G.Joshi (in Kalinga Hockey stadium Bhubaneswar)


FIH Hockey Series Finals (qualifiers for Olympic qualification event) in Bhubaneswar have reached stage of medal rounds. In the first semifinal, South Africa (World Ranking 16) will face emerging hockey force USA (World Ranking 25). Hosts India (WR 5) will meet Japan (WR 18) in the other semifinal.



For the record, India has won on all 11 occasions when they met Japan in the semifinals. In the Asian Games (1962, 66, 70, 78, 82, 94, 98), Asia Cup (1985, 89, 2007) and Asian Champions Trophy (2018) India beat Japan comprehensively in the semis. Here are the overall statistical highlights:

Particulars

Played

India

Wins

Japan

Wins

Drawn

Goals

For India

Goals

For Japan

Total

83

75

4

4

315

65

In Semifinals

11

11

0

0

43

7

Last  Five Matches

5

5

0

0

26

4

On Indian Soil

28

26

1

1

90

15

On Japanese Soil

11

8

3

0

38

10

In Bhubaneswar

4

3

0

1

9

2

Last met in March 2019 in Ipoh at Sultan Azlan Shah Cup league match, which India won 2-0

