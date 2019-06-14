BY B.G.Joshi (in Kalinga Hockey stadium Bhubaneswar)





FIH Hockey Series Finals (qualifiers for Olympic qualification event) in Bhubaneswar have reached stage of medal rounds. In the first semifinal, South Africa (World Ranking 16) will face emerging hockey force USA (World Ranking 25). Hosts India (WR 5) will meet Japan (WR 18) in the other semifinal.





For the record, India has won on all 11 occasions when they met Japan in the semifinals. In the Asian Games (1962, 66, 70, 78, 82, 94, 98), Asia Cup (1985, 89, 2007) and Asian Champions Trophy (2018) India beat Japan comprehensively in the semis. Here are the overall statistical highlights:

Particulars Played India Wins Japan Wins Drawn Goals For India Goals For Japan Total 83 75 4 4 315 65 In Semifinals 11 11 0 0 43 7 Last Five Matches 5 5 0 0 26 4 On Indian Soil 28 26 1 1 90 15 On Japanese Soil 11 8 3 0 38 10 In Bhubaneswar 4 3 0 1 9 2 Last met in March 2019 in Ipoh at Sultan Azlan Shah Cup league match, which India won 2-0

