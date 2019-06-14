Forward line still a concern as the hosts take on Japan in the semifinals



Uthra Ganesan





Prep time: Indian skipper Manpreet Singh, left, and Simranjeet Singh honing their skills ahead of the all-important encounter. Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout



It was a match that was expected to be played at the very end, India and Japan taking on each other in the title clash of the Hockey Series Finals here.





The smallest of slip-ups has meant the game arrives a day earlier with the two Asian sides meeting in the semifinals on Friday.



Both have been below-par in their outing so far, even though Japan managed a comprehensive win against Poland in the quarterfinals.



Little rest



That, however, has meant just a day’s rest for the side even as India had three off days. Neither team, though, is looking at the past to plan for the future.



But while a win would be essential for India to advance in its quest for an Olympic spot, its Japanese counterpart, Siegfried Aikman, can breathe easier. Already qualified twice over — as Asian Games champion and host — Japan has no such pressures.



“We came here to win. If we want to do well at the Olympics, we have to beat the top-10 teams, and the only top-10 team in Asia is here,” he shrugged.



Rankings matter little as has already been proven in the tournament so far. Still, India is expected to start favourite but needs to up its game in every department to make sure Japan doesn’t spring a surprise.



India’s forward line would be the biggest concern for the coach. The team has created enough chances, even though it has messed up a lot more, but not converted them.



Despite early attacks, the team has taken time to get into the scoring rhythm and its penalty corner conversions remain an issue, even against a weaker side like Uzbekistan.



Testing time



The defence and the goalkeepers have had little to do but the one time it was tested – against Poland – they were caught unawares and that would be the biggest challenge on Friday.



Japan would be coming on far more strongly than any of the three opponents India has played so far and the defence and goalkeeping, untested so far, would have to stay alert and prepared.



At the other end, Japan’s scoring too has been wayward but its defence has held up. Aikman admitted that possession was the key and that his team messed up in the group but also insisted that doing well was no guarantee for success and that the team had planned for the game.



Given India’s poor recent record in knockout games — Asian Games semifinals, World Cup quarterfinals and the Azlan Shah final — Friday’s game would be a test as much for the players as Reid.



The other last-four clash would see USA take on South Africa in a repeat of the opening game of the tournament that saw the African champion being upset.



In the morning, Russia and Poland would fight it out for the fifth place.



