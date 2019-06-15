

TNB chief corporate officer Datuk Roslan Ab Rahman and TNB chief corporate affairs officer Datuk Omar Sidek receiving a jersey from Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School Thunderbolts assistant team manager Mohd Hamee Mohtar (third from left) at TNB Sports Complex on June 14, 2019. Pic by ASWADI ALIAS.



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional yesterday paraded their four Thunderbolts teams who are expected to dominate again the Junior Hockey League (JHL) starting this month.





A special attire unveiling, as well as Hari Raya event, was held at the Tenaga HQ in Kuala Lumpur, with a message to maintain their domination in the JHL.



Last season Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) became double champions while Anderson were second. Pahang Sports School were third and Bukit Jalil Sports School fifth.



Only UniKL-Datuk Bentara Luar managed to break Thinderbolts’ monopoly by finishing fourth.



The four Thunderbolts teams, fully sponsored by Tenaga Nasional, have been told to defend both the League as well as Overall titles this season, and make sure they sweep the top four spots in the League.



“This season will be evenly contested because all four Thunderbolts have a mix of experience and novices in their teams.



“As for Anderson, we want to win the league title this season,” said Anderson coach K. Kaliswaran.



The Malaysian Hockey Confederation have drastically reduced the number of teams in the JHL for quality control purposes.



For this season, there will be only 14 teams in one division. Last year, there were 30 teams: 10 in Division One and 20 in Division Two.



Thunderbolts look the best prepared to make a clean sweep again.



New Straits Times