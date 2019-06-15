

©: World Sport Pics



Ashley Jackson will move from HGC to English club Old Georgians for the upcoming year following a superb return to action for the Dutch club.





Jackson helped the club finish third in the Dutch championship, earning them a first ticket back to the EHL since they won the trophy in 2011.



His performances also have seen him make a comeback for the Great Britain team with Danny Kerry recalling him for their Pro League game against the Netherlands on Friday evening.



Old Georgians have recently earned promotion to the top tier of English club hockey and have made a series of eye-catching signings.



In their official post about Jackson’s arrival, the club stated: “We are thrilled that he has chosen our club for his return to domestic hockey. One of the main causes for his return to English hockey is so he can resume his international career. He is a triple Olympian and has represented England and GB over 230 times.



“He is the leading international scorer for the nation having scored over 130 times and we hope to witness him adding to this tally as an OGHC player.



“Ashley has been regarded as one of the best players in the world over the last decade and we look forward to having him around the club in this historic first season in the Premier League.”



He joins a strong line up at Old Georgians with Sam Ward already at the club. George Pinner moves from Holcombe after four years with the Kent outfit, current Scotland international Andy Bull from Beerschot as well as Lee Morton and Liam Sanford from Reading.



Euro Hockey League media release