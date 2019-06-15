Rod Gilmour





Great Britain huddle during the Women's FIH Field Hockey Pro League match between Great Britain and Australia. Great Britain have won just two of 14 FIH Pro League games Credit: Getty Images



Great Britain's women made history at the Rio 2016 Olympics with a thrilling gold medal against Holland. But they go into Saturday's rematch as underdogs. What has gone wrong in the intervening years?





Dutch continue to prosper



One wonders how long it would have taken Holland to recover after the drama of the Olympic final against Great Britain in Rio if coaching changes had been enforced. During their semi-final against Germany, Australian coach Alyson Annan, one of the greatest female players of all time, “blacked out” in the heat. Believing there was another quarter to be played, the players had to tell her the match was going to a shoot-out.



Annan then stared blankly from the dugout in the final as Britain’s Hollie Pearne-Webb struck to deny the Dutch an Olympic hat-trick. After nine months in the job, there were calls for Annan to be sacked. Since then they have won 62 of 68 games, losing just two.



This included coasting to the world title, scoring goals – 35 to be precise – at leisure.



“In Holland we see it as a problem that others aren’t competitive. The World Cup was too easy,” says Dutch journalist Sander Collewijn. As such, Annan has used 33 players in the FIH Pro League, with an average age of 24. The Dutch top the standings with 12 wins from 13. Britain have just two wins in 14 games.



Home frailties



England’s 2018 was a largely forgetful affair. Bronze at the Commonwealth Games – which clouded over four goals from 45 penalty corner attempts – was followed by a limp exit to the Dutch in the World Cup quarter-finals. No longer were they “angstgegner England”, the team Holland feared the most.



Technically lacking, stilted and devoid of momentum, England buckled under home pressure. Coach Danny Kerry may even have had one eye on the GB men’s job, a role he soon took up.



Until Australian Mark Hager took the reins in March, England morphed into Great Britain and still looked short of quality. Britain have missed Shona McCallin and Nicola White with long-term concussion, their leader Alex Danson is recovering from a brain trauma injury and talismanic goalkeeper Maddie Hinch has only just returned from an international break after leaving the central programme after the World Cup.



“Yes, we are Olympic champions but that was four years ago,” admits midfielder Suzy Petty. “The way the rankings work it doesn’t change as much as other sports. We don’t see ourselves as world No 2 at the moment. We have a year to go, let’s see what happens.”





GBR win Gold after a penalty shootout Women's Hockey Final. Britain's Olympic triumph seems a long time ago now Credit: Julian Simmonds



Club system woes



The Dutch domestic system dwarfs English women’s hockey. Holland has more than 1,000 hockey pitches, clubs are commercially driven and have a bigger say in retaining players over the international team.



“Their club level is so high, they can bring in players from everywhere,” says Hinch, who has returned from playing Dutch club hockey. “The talent is higher from an early age and that’s why no nation is competing with them.”



Conversely, less than 10 per cent of facilities in England are owned by clubs, whose European showings continue to fall flat. Our top clubs say that contact time is limited with their internationals, highlighted by six GB players being unavailable for Surbiton’s European sojourn at Easter.



Meanwhile, Pearne-Webb, GB’s standout captain, did not start a single game for the league champions last season.



“Have a stronger club system,” is Hinch’s rallying call for English hockey. “The Dutch don’t have school sport and their clubs are littered with kids signing up with waiting lists. There is the geographical side as well, people can get around more easier. There could be more emphasis on what we are doing at club level.”



Pooling talent



GB are certainly missing hardened internationals such as Kate Richardson-Walsh, Crista Cullen and Sam Quek, players who were capable of standing up to the trophy-hogging Dutch. But while English hockey looks at its domestic product, there are positives. Notably with GB’s Elite Development Programme, with five players thrust into the Pro League squad, including Izzy Petter and Esme Burge, 18 and 20 respectively.



“I have always been an advocate to involve younger players sooner, they are the future of the programme and hats off to Mark for trying,” says Craig Keegan, the former GB women’s assistant coach.



Indeed, Hager, who was a goal-hungry Australian during his playing days, has used 27 players in the Pro League, with an average age on a par with the Dutch.

GB need to show flair



Britain cannot qualify for the Pro League Grand Finals later this month. But Keegan believes GB can now show the best of their strengths on Saturday. “They can use a more outgoing, expansive style,” he adds. “Be conservative against the Dutch and they will wear you down eventually.”



Petty, too, remains upbeat as Hager continues to implement competition for places. “You know where you stand with Mark,” she says. “He makes us run up the pitch more, is getting us fitter, making the attackers more ruthless and the defenders defend more.”



They are beginning to show signs of cohesion, bolstered by forward Lily Owsley’s return from injury. But an Olympic defence? Well, who knows, Kerry could achieve the remarkable with the men’s team; Paris 2024 is a more likely path for the women.



The Telegraph