



The Netherlands men moved one step closer to securing a place in the FIH Pro League Grand Final thanks to a shoot-out victory over Great Britain at London’s Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, with the Oranje claiming the bonus point after an enthralling game finished with the scores locked at 2-2.





Player of the Match Jeroen Hertzberger twice put the Netherlands ahead, with equalisers from Chris Griffifths and Alan Forsyth as Great Britain took the match to a shoot-out. However, the visitors snatched the bonus point by scoring four of their five attempts in the one-on-ones, with Netherlands goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak doing enough to deny efforts from Forsyth and GB captain Adam Dixon.



The two points earned by the Dutch means that they sit third in the FIH Pro League standings with two matches still to play, while the one point taken by Great Britain from the contest leaves them in sixth position with just one match left. A top four finish in the FIH Pro League comes with tickets to this month's FIH Pro League Grand Final in Amsterdam and also the FIH Olympic qualifiers, which take place later this year.



Earlier in the day, Spain claimed their second win in two days by beating New Zealand 3-2 in Madrid. More details about today’s matches can be found below.



Great Britain v Netherlands - Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London (ENG)



Following their impressive 3-1 triumph over the Netherlands (FIH World Ranking: 3) at HC Oranje-Rood earlier this month, Great Britain (WR: 6) had every reason to believe that they could replicate that result in the reverse fixture at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



The home side had the best chance of the first quarter when Chris Grassick, making his first international appearance for 18 months after being sidelined through injury, fired just over just the crossbar. However, it was the Dutch who were first to make a mark on the scoreboard thanks to Jeroen Hertzberger, who deflected home from close range early in the second period.



Great Britain had some good chances to equalise, with the hugely influential Ashley Jackson - another player making an international return after a long absence - forcing Netherlands goalkeeper Sam van der Ven into some fine saves from penalty corner situations.



At the other end, Mirco Pruijser and Billy Bakker went close with backhand efforts before Great Britain pulled themselves level through Chris Griffiths, who fired home from a tight angle after being put through on goal thanks to a perfect pass from the quick-thinking Jackson.



Hertzberger struck again nine minutes from time with a trademark backhand strike, ruthlessly punishing Great Britain for giving away possession in their own territory. However, the hosts were awarded a penalty stroke in the final minute of the match when James Gall was fouled directly in front of goal, with Alan Forsyth sending Van der Ven the wrong way from the spot to take the match into a shoot-out.



Forsyth missed Great Britain’s first attempt in the shoot-out, leaving the home favourites trailing until GB goalkeeper George Pinner did enough to deny Dutchman Jonas de Geus. Following successful attempts from David Ames (GB), Jeroen Herzberger and Seve van Ass (both NED), Great Britain captain Adam Dixon failed to convert, giving the Netherlands a bonus point that may eventually prove enough for them to secure that all-important top four finish.



Player of the Match Jeroen Hertzberger said: “We gave it away in the last minute, so that hurts a little bit. On the other hand, it is tournament hockey and there are no prizes to be dealt today. We got two points, maybe it should have been three. All in all it’s a tough game here, away against GB. We’ll take the two points and keep going.”

Spain v New Zealand - Club de Campos Villa, Madrid (ESP)



Earlier in the day and fresh from their superb 3-2 victory over Australia on Thursday (13 June), Spain (WR: 9) were looking to achieve an Oceania double when they faced New Zealand (WR:8) at Madrid’s Club de Campos Villa.



The battle between the Red Sticks and the Black Sticks was evenly contested throughout the first two quarters, with clear goal-scoring chances few and far between. In the first period, Spain’s Diego Arana fired into the side of the goal from a tight angle before New Zealander Aiden Sarikaya tested Spain goalkeeper Quico Cortes, while a smart video referral earned Spain a penalty corner opportunity that was wasted by a failure to control the ball at the top of the New Zealand circle.



Spain took charge in the third quarter, finally making the breakthrough when Enrique Gonzalez - who plays his club hockey with Club de Campo - found the target in the 36th minute with a deflected strike after some excellent work from Ricardo Sanchez. Marc Bolto doubled the Spanish advantage just before the end of the quarter, adding the finishing touch from close range after a superb interchange of passes between Xavi Lleonart and Vincenc Ruiz.



The final quarter was packed full of drama, with Hugo Inglis pulling New Zealand back into the game when he stole possession from Sergi Enrique before powering into the circle and unleashing a brilliant backhand strike just inside the right post. Spain restored their two goal lead when Pau Quemada scored his ninth goal of the FIH Pro League with a sensational upright backhand volley, but a Kane Russell penalty corner made the score 3-2 with five minutes of the match remaining.



The Black Sticks piled on the pressure in the dying stages of the match and were awarded a penalty corner with 21 seconds remaining, but another crucial video referral from Spain saw the decision overturned as the hosts claimed their second FIH Pro League win in as many days following a win-less run that lasted eleven matches.



The FIH Pro League continues on Saturday 15 June with attention switching to the women’s competition. China welcome USA to the Wujin Hockey Stadium in Changzhou before Olympic champions Great Britain face world champions the Netherlands at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London.



FIH Pro League - 14 June 2019



Club de Campos Villa, Madrid (ESP)



Result: Men’s Match 47

Spain 3, New Zealand 2

Player of the Match: Enrique Gonzalez (ESP)

Umpires: Coen van Bunge (NED), Christian Blasch (GER) and Martin Madden (SCO - video)



Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London (ENG)



Result: Men’s Match 48

Great Britain 2, Netherlands 2 (3-4 after shoot-out)

Player of the Match: Jeroen Hertzberger (NED)

Umpires: Jakub Mejzlik (CZE), Marcin Grochal (POL) and Laurine Delforge (BEL - video)



