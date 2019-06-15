15 Jun 2019 CHN v USA (RR) 4 - 0 Wujin Hockey Stadium, Changzhou

15 Jun 2019 16:00 GBR v NED (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London

16 Jun 2019 12:00 GER v AUS (RR) Crefelder Hockey Club, Krefeld

16 Jun 2019 16:30 BEL v NZL (RR) Wilrijkse Plein Antwerp, Antwerp

Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



Unofficial Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins Win Draws Loss Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Percent 1 Netherlands 13 12 0 0 1 35 8 27 36 92.3 2 Argentina 14 9 4 0 1 28 12 16 35 83.3 3 Australia 13 8 1 1 3 31 18 13 27 69.2 4 Germany 14 8 0 2 4 30 19 11 26 61.9 5 Belgium 13 5 1 1 6 19 22 -3 18 46.2 7 China 17 5 0 2 10 31 40 -9 17 29.2 6 New Zealand 14 5 0 0 9 25 29 -4 15 35.7 8 Great Britain 14 2 2 1 9 19 35 -16 11 26.2 9 United States 16 1 1 2 12 13 48 -35 7 15.6

The FIH inexplicably and confusingly use a system not used in any other sports League in the World, of making the Percentage more important than Points until the end of the League when they will revert to Points only. Fieldhockey.com prefers to use the conventional Points and so the Unofficial Pool Standings on this site are reflected in this manner.



