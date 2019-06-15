

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Waterloo Ducks Victor Charlet will make his return to action this week as he looks set to lead the line for France at the Hockey Series Finals in Le Touquet.





Charlet was a crucial cog in the French side’s run to the World Cup quarter-finals with his penalty corner drag-flicks and defensive running a big feature for les bleus.



He missed the Euro Hockey League KO16 and FINAL4 as well as the Belgian playoffs through injury but has worked hard to be back in the line-up for France’s bid to qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.



He will be joined by EHL-winning club mates Pieter van Straaten and Nicolas Dumont as well as Royal Leopold’s Gaspard Baumgarten and Jean-Baptiste Forgues who won this year’s Belgian league.



French champions Saint Germain provide Tom Genestet, Francois Goyet and Blaise Rogeau to the equation put together by Jeroen Delmee.



France start their campaign with a Saturday evening game against Ukraine while their group also features Korea and Chile.



The other group features top seeds Ireland. They will give a tournament debut to Luke Madeley following his super season with Three Rock Rovers, helping them to the EHL KO16 as well as six trophies across indoor and outdoor competitions.



From that Three Rock team, he joins Daragh Walsh, Ben Walker and Jamie Carr in the line-up. All bar Walker will join KHC Leuven next season.



Among their star men are KHC Dragons’ Shane O’Donoghue and SV Kampong goalkeeper David Harte. They started their tournament against Scotland before facing Egypt on Sunday and Singapore on Tuesday.



Euro Hockey League media release