Stats Speak: India have an edge over Springbok in final

Published on Saturday, 15 June 2019 12:00 | Hits: 52
BY B.G.Joshi (in Kalinga Hockey stadium Bhubaneswar)


Ramandeep Singh (caps-128, goals-50) have returned to Indian team after one year, won the man of the match award in SF vs. Japan yesterday. Ramandeep (extreme left) raised stick after scoring 50th goal in international hockey. Photo courtesy FIH

India-South Africa final match is very rare phenomena in hockey. Both teams have met in title match thrice. India won title in Indira Gandhi International Gold Cup (Lucknow-1994), Chief Minister International Gold Cup (Chennai-1996) and Champions Challenge Cup (Kuala Lumpur-2001) against South Africa.
 Here are the overall statistical highlights:

Particulars

Played

India

Wins

South Africa

Wins

Drawn

Goals

For India

Goals For

South Africa

Total

43

26

8

9

111

69

In  Title match

3*

3

0

0

6

2

Last  Five Matches

5

3

2

0

21

14

Last met in Nov2018 in Bhubaneswar World Cup   Pool match, India won 5-0; It is biggest ever wins of India against South Africa. *in 1994 league match in round robin format.

