BY B.G.Joshi (in Kalinga Hockey stadium Bhubaneswar)





Ramandeep Singh (caps-128, goals-50) have returned to Indian team after one year, won the man of the match award in SF vs. Japan yesterday. Ramandeep (extreme left) raised stick after scoring 50th goal in international hockey. Photo courtesy FIH



India-South Africa final match is very rare phenomena in hockey. Both teams have met in title match thrice. India won title in Indira Gandhi International Gold Cup (Lucknow-1994), Chief Minister International Gold Cup (Chennai-1996) and Champions Challenge Cup (Kuala Lumpur-2001) against South Africa.

Here are the overall statistical highlights:

Particulars Played India Wins South Africa Wins Drawn Goals For India Goals For South Africa Total 43 26 8 9 111 69 In Title match 3* 3 0 0 6 2 Last Five Matches 5 3 2 0 21 14 Last met in Nov2018 in Bhubaneswar World Cup Pool match, India won 5-0; It is biggest ever wins of India against South Africa. *in 1994 league match in round robin format.

