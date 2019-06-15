Wallops Japan to enter final and face South Africa



Uthra Ganesan





Fantastic finish: Ramandeep Singh comes up with a spectacular effort for one of his two goals in India’s thumping win over Japan in the semifinals on Friday.



The Indian team that everyone wanted to see finally stepped up, partially, in the semifinals of the Hockey Series Finals here against Japan on Friday, storming to a 7-2 victory and setting up a final clash against South Africa.





Despite the scoreline, it was not a 100 percent performance from the host. When in flow, the Indians can be a delight to watch, and they showed glimpses of it in the second half.



The margin could have been bigger if the forwards, specially Mandeep Singh, had managed to avoid a bit of show-boating and got their positioning correct early on.



Credit, though, must also go to Japan goalkeeper Takashi Yoshikawa, who brought off some impressive saves. Despite the difference in rankings, it wasn’t expected to be an easy outing for India and it wasn’t made any easier when Kenji Kitazato slammed in the opening goal in the second minute itself.



It took the Indians by surprise and saw them hit back with desperation, getting an equaliser five minutes later through Harmanpreet Singh’s penalty corner.



For the first 20 minutes, it was an even battle before Ramandeep Singh tapped in in the 23rd minute and Hardik Singh, unmarked at the top of the circle, got in a rebound two minutes later.



The second half was completely different. The lethargy was replaced by aggression and it looked like the players had been given a free hand.



The team spread out, the flanks became important in creating openings, the holding time reduced and suddenly, the Indians were all over the Japanese half.



The team kept trying to earn penalty corners — it got 10 in all — while also putting pressure on the Japanese defence through short passes inside their circle.



It worked, as in the 37th minute Ramandeep Singh slotted home a rebound from India’s eighth PC.



Japan dismantled, the discipline they are known for vanished and despite a few counter attacks, there was no come back for the Asian Games champion.



In the other semifinal, South Africa completed its spectacular recovery in the tournament by entering the final with a 2-1 win against USA.



After a disastrous start to the competition, SA edged past a fighting USA to ensure a spot in the Olympic qualifiers. USA would now take on Japan for the third spot.



Earlier in the morning, Russia upset Poland to finish its campaign with a 3-2 victory and fifth spot in the competition, repeating its performance in the Pool stage.



The results: 5-6 place: Russia 3 (Marat Khairullin, Pavel Golubev, Sergey Lepeshkin) bt Poland 2 (Mikolaj Gumny, Michal Kaspryzk).



Semifinals:

India 7 (Ramandeep Singh 2, Gursahibjit Singh, Vivek Prasad, Varun Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Hardik Singh) bt Japan 2 (Kenji Kitazato, Kota Watanabe)

South Africa 2 (Austin Smith, Nicholas Spooner) bt USA 1 (Aki Kaeppeler).



The Hindu