The South African men’s hockey team beat the USA 2-1 in the semifinal of the FIH Series Finals in Bhubaneswar, India, on Friday.





The USA took the lead right at the end of the opening quarter, with their only shot of the first half, through Aki Kaeppeler and held on until midway through the third quarter.



Austin Smith then levelled matters in the 42nd minute with the USA managing only one more shot after their early goal.



South Africa then piled on the pressure in the last quarter but it looked to be in vain as the clock ticked down.



Nicholas Spooner had other ideas though and with the South Africans' fifth shot of the final period scored a last-minute winner to send the boys in green and gold to the showpiece match.



The men from Mzanzi will next face India in the final match on Saturday, 15 June, after the latter defeated Japan 7-2 in the other semifinal.



SuperSport