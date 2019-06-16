

GB's Anna Toman was named player of the match against the Netherlands



Great Britain women are a "long way off" retaining their Olympic gold medal in Tokyo next year, says head coach Mark Hager.





They had two goals disallowed as the Netherlands scored late on to win their FIH Pro League tie 1-0 in London.



Britain are eighth in the Pro League standings with one game to go, having recorded just two wins.



However, Hager told the BBC he was "confident" his team could still win a medal at the Tokyo Games.



"We're a long way off," he said. "We've only got four gold medallists still in this group, so there are a lot of players still learning how to play big matches.



A number of Britain players, including captain Kate Richardson-Walsh, retired after winning gold at Rio 2016, while several are out with long-standing injuries.



They include captain Alex Danson, who suffered a "mild traumatic brain injury" last year, while Nicola White and Shona McCallin are still recovering from concussions.



As England, they won bronze at last year's Commonwealth Games and finished sixth at the World Cup.



"That's why the Pro League has been good, you get that opportunity and you get put in these scenarios where with a minute-and-a-half to go, they score," Hager added.



"Why? Because they have done it before. Unfortunately for us at the moment, we're probably on the other side where it is happening to us.



"I'm hoping, and I know, we will learn a lot and hopefully in three or six months, it won't happen again.



"I'm confident we'll get a medal. The women's game is so, so close."



Britain beat the Netherlands in a dramatic Olympic final in Rio but they were on the wrong end of a cruel defeat by the Dutch on Saturday.



Izzy Petter thought she had given the hosts the lead inside two minutes but replays showed the ball had hit Lily Owsley's foot on the way through.



Giselle Ansley smashed in a drag flick from a penalty corner but the ball was judged not to have left the circle, before Kelly Jonker scored for the Netherlands with 90 seconds remaining.



"I thought we played pretty well for the majority of the game," Hager said. "I suppose the one time you give the world champions an opportunity, they score.



"I told the girls we need to hurt still from that one, and not just be pleased we played well for the majority.



"I was pleased we had some bite in our attack. When we last played them, we just defended, so that was pleasing."



Britain's women play their final FIH Pro League game against New Zealand on 23 June at the Stoop in London.



