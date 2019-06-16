

Great Britain's Anna Toman in the FIH Pro League



Great Britain were cruelly beaten by the Netherlands in the last two minutes in their penultimate match of the women's FIH Pro League.





Having been the better team for the majority of the game and seeing two goals disallowed, Britain were beaten when Kelly Jonker scored for the world champions with just 90 seconds remaining.



Giselle Ansley had earlier been denied what would have been a sensational goal from a penalty corner when it was disallowed upon referral, and Izzy Petter had also seen a goal chalked off. Petter and Sarah Jones were also very close to scoring on other occasions but just missed the target, and Mark Hager's side dealt with the Dutch threat very well at the other end, right up until that cruel winner.



The ovation from the home crowd at full time said everything about the team's performance, and now the team look forward to their final match of the season at the Twickenham Stoop on Sunday 23 June.



Full report



Britain had the ball in the net with only a couple of minutes on the clock, but Izzy Petter's effort was disallowed after the ball inadvertently hit Lily Owsley's foot on the way to her. The Dutch were enjoying most of the possession, but their only effort of note in the first quarter was wide on the reverse from Lidewij Welten.



There were encouraging signs for GB in front of goal in the second quarter, Hannah Martin going close from a corner before the lively Petter shot over the bar after fashioning a decent opportunity. Mark Hager's side had put in a good shift in the first 30 minutes but neither side was able to find the breakthrough.



Into the second half and again it was GB with more territorial advantage, and Giselle Ansley almost found Sarah Jones from a penalty corner but it was just wide of the upright.



Britain looked the more likely to break the deadlock, but early in the fourth quarter 'keeper Amy Tennant had to be alert to keep out two Dutch efforts, the second one a top class effort down to her right from a corner.



Ansley was then the tiniest of margins away from an absolutely sensational goal, firing a penalty corner right into the top corner, only for it to be disallowed on referral for not leaving the circle. It would have been a truly wonderful goal and it was a very cruel - but correct - decision.



Into the last five minutes and Eva de Goede almost fashioned a goal for the Dutch but it dribbled just wide of the near post. And then with 90 seconds remaining, out of nowhere the Dutch snatched all three points, Welten firing in a cross that found Kelly Jonker at the back post for a neat finish.



It was terribly cruel on Mark Hager's side, having been the better team for most of the game, as well as seeing those two goals disallowed. But once the dust settles, they will reflect on a positive performance and look to New Zealand at the Stoop on Sunday as an opportunity to end on a high.



Great Britain 0



Netherlands 1

Jonker (58', FG)



Great Britain: Tennant (GK), Balsdon, Unsworth, Toman, Ansley, Pearne-Webb (C), Evans, Jones, Neal, Burge, Hunter, Owsley, Howard, Robertson, Townsend, Martin, Petter

Unused: Heesh



Great Britain Hockey media release