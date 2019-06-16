14 Jun 2019 ESP v NZL (RR) 3 - 2 Club De Campos Villa, Madrid

14 Jun 2019 GBR v NED (RR) 2 - 2 (Shootout 3 - 4 Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London



16 Jun 2019 13:00 ESP v ARG (RR) Club De Campos Villa, Madrid

16 Jun 2019 14:30 GER v AUS (RR) Crefelder Hockey Club, Krefeld

16 Jun 2019 14:30 BEL v NZL (RR) Wilrijkse Plein Antwerp, Antwerp

Unofficial Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins Win Draws Loss Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Percent 1 Australia 11 7 0 2 2 32 24 8 23 69.7 2 Belgium 11 6 1 2 2 44 26 18 22 66.7 3 Netherlands 12 5 3 1 3 34 26 8 22 61.1 4 Germany* 13 4 3 1 4 29 36 -7 20 51.3 5 Great Britain 13 5 1 2 5 33 31 2 19 48.7 6 Argentina* 11 5 0 1 4 25 28 -3 17 51.5 7 Spain 13 2 5 0 6 31 42 -11 16 41.0 8 New Zealand 12 0 0 4 8 26 41 -15 4 11.1

* A cancelled match contributes 1 point to each team's results that is not shown in the tables as a cancelled match

The FIH inexplicably and confusingly use a system not used in any other sports League in the World, of making the Percentage more important than Points until the end of the League when they will revert to Points only. Fieldhockey.com prefers to use the conventional Points and so the Unofficial Pool Standings on this site are reflected in this manner.



