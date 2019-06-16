s2h Team







Hiroshima: Indian girls have begun their campaign at the FIH Women's Series Finals Hiroshima in style. They beat Uruguay 4-1 to send notice to their rival of their form.





The Indian team opened their account with none other than captain Rani who struck in the 10th minute. as the match progressed with Uruguay showing determination and domination in the first quarter. However, they were rusty in utilizing their chances, even both penalty corners went abegging.



India slowly gained domination in the second quarter. India kept making their moves in the Uruguayan half. In the 21st minute, India got their first penalty corner of which reliable Gurjant Kaur doubled India’s lead.



Third quarter had a scrappy start as both sides kept losing the ball initially. But soon, India got its first PC of the quarter. Uruguayan goalkeeper Constance Schmidt-Liermann was upto the challenge keeping out India’s shot. In the minute, Uruguay got two penalty corners but in vain.



India’s constant pressure reaped dividends in the 40th minute. A nice pass from Vandana Katariya was ably converted by Jyoti to make it 3-0 for India, a scoreline that remained intact at the end of the 3rd quarter.



The fourth quarter didn’t look to have any different script. In the 50th minute, Neha Goyal had a chance to make it 4-0 for India when she fumbled with an easy chance. Against the run of the play, a minute later, Uruguay finally found the back of the net with some individual brilliance from Maria Teresa Viana Ache. She ran through the Indian defence to score her team’s first in the 51st minute.



India wasn’t ready to sit on the lead as five minutes later India took a 4-1 lead. Captain Rani made a smart pass in the D to Lalremsiami who was unmarked as she nudged the ball into Uruguayan goal. Eventually, the match ended in India’s favour 4-1.



