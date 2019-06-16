Hiroshima (JPN)



Results and fixtures (GMT +9)



15 Jun 2019 CHI v MEX (Pool B) 7 - 0

15 Jun 2019 JPN v RUS (Pool B) 2 - 1

15 Jun 2019 POL v FIJ (Pool A) 6 - 0

15 Jun 2019 IND v URU (Pool A) 4 - 1



16 Jun 2019 RUS v MEX (Pool B) 6 - 0

16 Jun 2019 CHI v JPN (Pool B) 3 - 1

16 Jun 2019 URU v FIJ (Pool A) 4 - 0

16 Jun 2019 POL v IND (Pool A) 0 - 5



Pool standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 India 2 2 0 0 9 1 8 6 2 Poland 2 1 0 1 6 5 1 3 3 Uruguay 2 1 0 1 5 4 1 3 4 Fiji 2 0 0 2 0 10 -10 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Chile 2 2 0 0 10 1 9 6 2 Russia 2 1 0 1 7 2 5 3 3 Japan 2 1 0 1 3 4 -1 3 4 Mexico 2 0 0 2 0 13 -13 0

FIH Match Centre