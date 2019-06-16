Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

FIH Women's Series Finals Hiroshima 2019 - Day 2

Published on Sunday, 16 June 2019 10:00 | Hits: 17
View Comments

Hiroshima (JPN)

Results and fixtures (GMT +9)

15 Jun 2019     CHI v MEX (Pool B)         7 - 0
15 Jun 2019     JPN v RUS (Pool B)     2 - 1
15 Jun 2019     POL v FIJ (Pool A)         6 - 0
15 Jun 2019     IND v URU (Pool A)         4 - 1

16 Jun 2019     RUS v MEX (Pool B)     6 - 0
16 Jun 2019     CHI v JPN (Pool B)         3 - 1
16 Jun 2019     URU v FIJ (Pool A)         4 - 0
16 Jun 2019     POL v IND (Pool A)         0 - 5

Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)

Pool standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 India 2 2 0 0 9 1 8 6
2 Poland 2 1 0 1 6 5 1 3
3 Uruguay 2 1 0 1 5 4 1 3
4 Fiji 2 0 0 2 0 10 -10 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Chile 2 2 0 0 10 1 9 6
2 Russia 2 1 0 1 7 2 5 3
3 Japan 2 1 0 1 3 4 -1 3
4 Mexico 2 0 0 2 0 13 -13 0

FIH Match Centre

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.