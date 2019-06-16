



Scotland men were defeated 4-2 by Ireland in the opening match of the FIH Series Finals in Le Touquet. It was a close encounter, and Scotland scored through Duncan Riddell and Kenny Bain, but it was Ireland who got off to a winning start. The match also saw Scotland’s Michael Bremner win his 100th cap for his country.





It was a quick start to the game for Ireland and it was rewarded by an early goal in Le Touquet. Eugene Magee was found in the centre of Scotland’s D and he smashed the ball into the roof of the net for Ireland 1-0 Scotland.



Scotland sparked into life very swiftly after the goal and pegged Ireland back.



Their equaliser would come soon enough and Duncan Riddell scored a low shot from close range at a penalty corner to make it 1-1.



Ireland got their noses back in front as the end of the first quarter approached, the goal came from a penalty corner strike by Shane O’Donoghue that found its way into the back of the net for 2-1.



In the second quarter it was a very close affair with neither side creating a clean chance for a goal. A Scots mistake gave Ireland a shot at goal but Tommy Alexander was easily a match to it.



Then just before half time an Ireland penalty corner was well saved by Alexander, diving to his left to palm clear.



Ireland extend their lead early in the second half with a powerful strike across the goalkeeper by Magee to make it Ireland 3-1 Scotland.



Scotland struck back immediately through a penalty corner goal by Kenny Bain. Ireland 3-2 Scotland. From the top of the D Bain’s shot seemed to clip an Irish stick on its way and zipped high into the net.



Ireland’s response came four minutes later when the ball fell kindly for Michael Robson in the Scots D, and he blasted it low to make it Ireland 4-2 Scotland.



The fourth quarter followed a similar pattern to the second with a close competitive contest in action. A good save by Scotland’s David Forrester at his top left corner from penalty corner strike was the main chance of note.



Callum Duke popped up in Ireland’s D towards the end but couldn’t get a shot away, and it was Ireland who triumphed on the opening day.



Next Scotland play Singapore tomorrow at 10:15am to try and get their first points on the board.



Scotland goal scorer Duncan Riddell said, “We played some really nice hockey today. If we can be a little bit more mature in both D’s we’ll get good outcomes out of our play, and I think that will put us on a good footing for the rest of the tournament.



“We’ll rest up well tonight and look at the video of today, we’ll probably watch the other game in our group and then look at the analysis and see what areas we can break them down.”



