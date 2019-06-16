



Ireland’s men got their FIH World Series Final tournament in Le-Touquet-Paris-Plage off to a strong start with a solid performance against Scotland this morning.





Eugene Magee opened the scoring in the 2nd minute with a neatly taken reverse shot with Ireland dominating possession in the opening stages of the game. Scotland managed to equalise through Duncan Riddell in the 7th minute after their first penalty corner broke down and the ball was scrambled into David Harte’s goal.



Ireland continued to dominate possession during the first quarter and the pressure paid off when with just 2 minutes to go, Shane O’Donoghue scored from a penalty corner making it 2-1 to Ireland at the break.



Despite some good pressure from Ireland during the 2nd quarter, they were unable to extend their lead before half time despite winning 2 penalty corners in quick succession before the hooter.



Ireland began the 3rd quarter brightly and Magee extended the lead, shooting low into the bottom corner in the 35th minute. Just a minute later Scotland won a corner which was converted by Kenny Bain to make it 3-2. Michael Robson’s well taken upright reverse shot in the 40th minute restored Ireland’s 2 goal advantage before the end of the 3rd quarter.



Neither side managed to add to the goal tally in the 4th quarter and it finished 4-2 to Ireland.



Speaking on the result, Head Coach Alexander Cox said, “I am happy with the result and the way we played today. A first game at a tournament is always a difficult one and we handled that well.



We have clear objectives on and off the ball which we wanted to see today. I saw some great counter-attack chances. Out 1-0 was one of them.



I’m also happy with the individual performances, which makes a team. There are still points to improve, especially in our defensive structure, but overall a very good start against a well organised and good Scottish side.



The next battle is now our focus, Egypt tomorrow.”



Ireland take on Egypt in their 2nd match of the tournament tomorrow (16th June) at 12:30 Irish time as they continue their journey on the Road to Tokyo.



Ireland 4 (E Magee 2, S O’Donoghue, M Robson)

Scotland 2 (D Riddell, K Bain)



Ireland: D Harte, J Jackson, J Bell, E Magee, S O’Donoghue, S Murray, B walker, D Walsh, C Harte, L Cole, S Cole

Subs: M Bell, L Madeley, N Glassey, M Robson, P Gleghorne



Scotland: T Alexander, M Bremner, A Bull, R Anderson, R Harwood, K Bain, C Falconer, A McQuade, N Parkes, D Riddell, C MacKenzie

Subs: C Duke, C Golden, G Byers, R Shepherdson, E Greaves, M Collins, D Forrester



Matches are being streamed live on the FIH website: //fih.live/view/event/48364



Irish Hockey Association media release