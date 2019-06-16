Le Touquet (FRA)



Results and Fixtures (GMT +2)



15 Jun 2019 IRL v SCO (Pool A) 4 - 2

15 Jun 2019 EGY v SGP (Pool A) 3 - 0

15 Jun 2019 KOR v CHI (Pool B) 3 - 1

15 Jun 2019 FRA v UKR (Pool B) 9 - 1



16 Jun 2019 11:15 SCO v SGP (Pool A)

16 Jun 2019 13:30 EGY v IRL (Pool A)

16 Jun 2019 15:45 UKR v CHI (Pool B)

16 Jun 2019 18:00 KOR v FRA (Pool B)



Matches are being streamed live on the FIH website: //fih.live/view/event/48364



Pool standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Egypt 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 2 Ireland 1 1 0 0 4 2 2 3 3 Scotland 1 0 0 1 2 4 -2 0 4 Singapore 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 France 1 1 0 0 9 1 8 3 2 Korea 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3 3 Chile 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 4 Ukraine 1 0 0 1 1 9 -8 0

