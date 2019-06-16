FIH Men's Series Finals Le Touquet-Paris Plage 2019 - Day 2
Le Touquet (FRA)
Results and Fixtures (GMT +2)
15 Jun 2019 IRL v SCO (Pool A) 4 - 2
15 Jun 2019 EGY v SGP (Pool A) 3 - 0
15 Jun 2019 KOR v CHI (Pool B) 3 - 1
15 Jun 2019 FRA v UKR (Pool B) 9 - 1
16 Jun 2019 11:15 SCO v SGP (Pool A)
16 Jun 2019 13:30 EGY v IRL (Pool A)
16 Jun 2019 15:45 UKR v CHI (Pool B)
16 Jun 2019 18:00 KOR v FRA (Pool B)
Matches are being streamed live on the FIH website: //fih.live/view/event/48364
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Egypt
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Ireland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Scotland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|4
|Singapore
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|France
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|1
|8
|3
|2
|Korea
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Chile
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|4
|Ukraine
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|-8
|0