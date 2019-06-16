By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian women's hockey team's hopes of qualifying for 2020 the Tokyo Olympics is up in smoke after they lost 3-0 to South Korea in the FIH Series Finals semi-finals at Banbridge, Ireland on Saturday (June 15).





The Koreans scored their goals through Cho Hyejin (12th minute), Kim Hyunji (17th) and Cheon Eunbi (48th).



Only the finalists will qualify to play in the next playoff round to book their tickets for the Olympics.



The Koreans, ranked 11 in the world, will face world No. 8 Ireland in the final Sunday (June 16) at the Banbridge Hockey Club.



Hosts Ireland outplayed Czech Republic 4-0 in the other semi-finals match on Saturday.



Malaysia, ranked 22 in the world, will take on world No. 19 Czech Republic for the third place.



The Star of Malaysia