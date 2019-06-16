

Ireland's Deidre Duke sees her powerful strike saved by Barbora Cechakova



Ireland have earned a place in the Olympic qualifiers thanks to a 4-0 victory over the Czech Republic in the FIH Series semi-final in Banbridge.





Shirley McCay and Zoe Wilson netted from penalty corner moves in the second quarter to set the hosts on their way to a comfortable win.



Sarah Hawshaw's close-range finish and an Anna O'Flanagan strike in the final minute sealed a place in the decider.



Ireland will take on Korea in Sunday's final.



Ireland hammered the Czechs 8-1 in the group stage but found them tougher opponents on Saturday as the rain fell at Havelock Park.



O'Flanagan scored four goals in that game but she blazed wide with the first good chance before keeper Barbora Cechakova made a good block from Deidre Duke's shot.



The breakthrough came four minutes into the second quarter when McCay rifled into the bottom corner of the net.



Wilson doubled the lead three minutes later with another impressive penalty corner as her strike flew in off a Czech stick.



It was proving to be a frustrating game for O'Flanagan - the forward was twice denied by Cechakova in the third quarter before she deflected wide from a penalty corner.



Any Irish nerves were settled when Hawshaw finished from a drilled McCay cross and O'Flanagan finally got her reward in the final seconds by firing home from an Ali Meeke pass.



Both finalists secure an Olympics Games qualifier slot so the Irish can look forward to making their bid for Tokyo 2020 in October.



