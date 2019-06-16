After a successful outing with the India U21 team in the 2018 Sultan of Johor Cup, 20-year-old Gursahibjit Singh made his debut against Japan in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in March this year.



20-year-old Gursahibjit Singh scored against Japan in the 2019 FIH Series final last four fixture. - Biswaranjan Rout



It is not quite often to see a player make it to India’s senior national team after playing just one tournament with the junior team and keep his place. Gursahibjit Singh is one among the exceptions of the country’s talent pool who has been able to thrive on the biggest stage.





After a successful outing in the 2018 Sultan of Johor Cup, where Indian U21 team finished runners-up, the 20-year old received his first call up to the senior men’s team for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in March, 2019 and made his debut against Japan.



Hailing from Gurdaspur district in Punjab, which has produced international players such as Sandeep Singh, Rani Rampal, Gurjeet Kaur to name a few, Gursahibjit’s learned his basics in hockey from his brother and uncle.



“My uncle Shamsher Singh is my inspiration. He did not play much at the highest level, but I started playing because of him,” the forward says.



At the age of eight, Gursahibjit’s father enlisted him at a residential hockey academy near Batala. After spending three years honing his skills, the academy coach Ranjit Singh suggested Gursahibjit to join Surjit Hockey Academy in Jalandhar, which has a rich history of producing Olympians ever since its inception in 1984.



Gursahibjit Singh’s qualities have been spotted very early by one of the academy’s revered coaches Avtar Singh. “His skills at the time were alright. But he had the physique and explosive pace, which are the basic things a player needs to play at the highest level,” Avtar Singh says. Avtar knew that the shy lad from Batala was capable of scaling great heights.



“Though he was very young, he was very focused and mature for a 14 year old,” he says. In order to match the standards of the modern game, which the Europeans have set since the introduction of the Astroturf in the 70s, Gursahibjit was trained to be fast, trap the ball cleanly and keep possession at all times.



“Akashdeep and Simranjeet are the players I always look up to. They have a unique style of playing. Germany’s Christopher Ruhr is another player who is always wonderful to watch,” Gursahibjit says.



Representing Hockey Punjab at the Junior National Championship in January, 2018, the forward was confident that he would be selected national junior team. But he did not make the cut as players born after 1998 were not considered for the selection for the particular tournament.



“Not making it to the junior team broke his heart,” Avtar remembers. “He was very disappointed and disturbed by the result. His game began to slacken. I had to be hard on him, because he was very good. I assured him that this is not the end.”



Rightly so, Gursahibjit was selected for the junior national camp in May 2018 and where he impressed coach Jude Felix, who picked him for the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia.



India put on a strong displays, including a thrilling 5-4 win against Australia, as it reached the final. In the final, Gursahibjit opened the scoring for India in the 9th minute. But three more goals from Great Britain took the game away from the Indians as it finished runners-up.



In November, 2018, Gursahibjit received a call for senior team’s national camp in Bhubaneswar and there was no looking back. He made it to the squad for the 2019 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in April as India decided to give young players a chance.





Gursahibjit Singh was part of the India U21 side which finished runner-up to Great Britain in the 2018 Sultan of Johor cup. - Biswaranjan Rout



For Gursahibjit, there were no jitters when he was standing for the pushback alongside Mandeep Singh in India’s first match against Japan. “I could feel the pressure. But what do you do, you have to learn to control yourself,” he says matter-of-factly.



Playing alongside his seniors and batchmate Hardik Singh from Surjit Hockey Academy, the senior national team’s dressing room was a welcoming place for the youngster. “All of them have made debuts before me, so they understand how things are at the international level. Even if my make mistakes, they explain it to me and advise me in a very friendly manner,” he says.



The tour of Australia in April followed, which was India’s first assignment under Graham Reid and everyone in the team was eager to impress the new coach. Gursahibjit looked up to his mentor for advice.



“Make sure that you ask the new coach what he expects from you and what is your role in the team. Don’t think twice. Come up with questions so that you can prove that you are willing to do anything for the team,” Avtar Singh remembers telling Gursahibjit.



The Australian tour was a mixed bag for India where it lost two of its Test matches to Australia despite remaining undefeated in the opening three unofficial matches, followed by the FIH Series Finals at home – a litmus test for the team and Gursahibjit.



Despite recording wins of 10-0, 3-1, 10-0, 7-2 and securing a spot in November’s Olympic Qualifiers, India was not at its free-flowing best. The forward line had often missed chances from close range and Gursahibjit too was guilty of missing out on few goals. The youngster is aware of his mistakes but is not bogged down by them as he look at the three goal he has scored in the tournament.



“I never allow negative thoughts. Our preparation has been very good, and I am hopeful of doing well at the qualifiers.” When asked if he is confident of keeping his place for the upcoming tours of Japan and Belgium, Gursahibjit remains philosophical.



“You can never be perfect. We have to control ourselves in life no matter what the situation. I will try to keep myself like that always,” he says. But his coach Avtar Singh is sure his pupil has long career ahead of him. “I have no doubts that he will keep on playing for the Indian team for the next 9-10 years.”



