South Africa settled for second place at the FIH Men’s Series in Bhubaneswar, India as they suffered a 5-0 defeat against the host nation in the final.





India were quick out of the gate with their first goal in the back of the net in the second minute of the game. The hosts, backed by a ferocious crowd, added two more goals before halftime to all but seal the final.



South Africa struggled to get momentum going in the second half and India pounced to add their fourth goal in the 36th minute.



In the 50th minute India added their fifth goal before South Africa’s Richard Pautz grabbed their only game of the match in the 53rd minute.



The SA men’s team continue on their path to qualification for the 2020 Olympic Games with the African Championships up next.



SuperSport