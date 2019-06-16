

Varun Kumar (left) reacts after scoring against South Africa during their finale at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday. PTI



India lived up to their billing and thrashed South Africa 5-1 in the summit clash to win the FIH Series Finals hockey tournament here today.





Coming into the tournament as overwhelming favourites, world no. 5 India played like champions and remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.

Dragflickers Varun Kumar (2nd and 49th minutes) and Harmanpreet Singh (11th and 25th) scored a brace each, while Vivek Sagar Prasad (35th) was the other goal scorer for India. South Africa’s lone goal was scored by Richard Pautz in the 53rd minute.



India and South Africa have already qualified for the final round of the Olympics qualifiers before today’s summit clash.



Earlier, Asian Games champion Japan defeated USA 4-2 to finish third.



The top two finishers of this tournament make it to the final round of the Olympics qualifiers to be held later this year. India secured their first penalty corner as early as in the second minute and Varun made no mistake in converting the opportunity into goal. In the 11th minute, India got another penalty corner and this time Harmanpreet slammed home to make the scoreline 2-0 in favour of the hosts. Five minutes from half time, India were awarded a penalty stroke and Harmanpreet made no mistake, 3-0. India dominated proceedings afterwards and scored two more.



The Tribune