Derek Barry





Australian hockey captain Mark Knowles will be in town for the Great Western Games and coaching clinics.



Registrations close on Thursday for the Mount Isa coaching sessions with Olympic gold medal great Mark Knowles.





Knowles will be in town on Friday for the launch of the Glencore Great Western Games at 5.45pm at the hockey grounds. Then on Saturday he hosts one-and-nine coaching clinics.



To register for the clinics and the Mount Isa hockey Great Western Games go to https://entergwg.com and register as an individual competitor and select sport hockey.



Then select your age group for the clinic and make your payment.



On Saturday June 22 the under 8s clinic is on 9-10am, the under 12s 10.30am to 12.30pm and the hockey competition from 1pm.



Then Sunday the U16s clinic is 8.30-10.30am followed by seniors from 11am-1pm, finishing with a free Q&A session at 2.30pm.



Knowles said it would be a fun, interactive and skills-based coaching session.



"Not too hard but plenty of competition against me, yourselves and all your other friends," Knowles said.



The North West Star