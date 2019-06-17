India was looking to finish the tournament on a winning note and grab the fifth place. It went into the game with a positive approach and was intent on holding as much of the possession as possible while maintaining a tight defensive structure.





The Indian men’s junior hockey team lost 1-2 to Great Britain in its 5th-6th place classification match of the eight-nations U-21 invitational tournament on Sunday.



India was looking to finish the tournament on a winning note and grab the 5th place. It went into the game with a positive approach and was intent on holding as much of the possession as possible while maintaining a tight defensive structure.



It was the better side in the earlier exchanges and reaped the reward at the end of the quarter as Maninder Singh finished off a superb move to score the opener in the 15th minute.



Knowing that it held the advantage, India was intent on keeping Great Britain at bay in the second quarter. The side held its line brilliantly while looking to attack on the counter.



But, in the 29th minute, Great Britain had its breakthrough from a Penalty Corner. Daniel West slotted home his drag-flick to drag the side level as the two teams went into half-time at 1-1.



In the first minute of the restart, India found itself at an advantage, with Samuel Hooper earning a green card and leaving Great Britain a player down.



India pressed forward but was unable to convert its advantage into a goal.



In the 37th minute, Great Britain’s Andrew McConnell scored the side's second to give it the lead as it went into the final break.



India ramped up the pressure in the final quarter. Despite a lot of possession and attacking play, its inability to break Great Britain down in the final third cost the side as the match finished 2-1 in favour of Great Britain.



