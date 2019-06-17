

Black Sticks hat-trick hero Olivia Merry (R) is congratulated by teammate Holly Pearson after netting against Belgium. Jorge Luis Alvarez Pupo



Olivia Merry's hat-trick fired the Black Sticks' women's hockey team to their first win in Europe in the FIH Pro League - but the men suffered another convincing defeat.





Merry took her goals tally to a league-high 14 with her treble in a 3-0 win over Belgium in Antwerp on Sunday (Monday NZ time).



The Black Sticks men - bottom of the table and still searching for their first win - crashed 4-0 to their Belgian opposites.



The day belonged to Merry, who struck three second-half goals.



She has now netted 50 per cent of the Black Sticks' 28 goals.





Olivia Merry fires home a penalty stroke. Jorge Luis Alvarez Pupo



New Zealand and Belgium were deadlocked at 0-0 at halftime before Merry changed the momentum.



The 27-year-old Canterbury forward has scored five goals in her last two games after a set-piece double in a 3-2 loss to the table-topping Netherlands last Friday.



Merry now has a six-goal lead on the tournament top scorers' chart, from Frederique Matla, who has eight goals for the Netherlands.



She claimed her hat-trick against Belgium was "a case of 'right place, right time'".



"We were able to continue to build on things from the Netherlands and will look to build on this again when we take on Great Britain."



The first quarter was an even contest with the Black Sticks having five circle entries and one shot and Belgium four circle entries and two shots.





Black Stick Stacey Michelsen controls the ball against Belgium. Jorge Luis Alvarez Pupo



Early in the second quarter Belgium started to apply pressure on the New Zealand defence. They had 66 per cent of the ball, but weren't able to translate that into any shots on goal however.



New Zealand earned their first penalty corner of the second half when Sam Charlton's shot came off a Belgium player. Merry's penalty corner shot hit a Belgium foot on the line resulting in a penalty stroke, which she calmly converted.



Desperate goalline defence by the Black Sticks denied the Belgium an equaliser.



Merry scored her second goal when her diving deflection in the circle found its way past the Belgium goalkeeper.



With one minute to go in the match Merry completed her hat trick to seal a comfortable win.



The Black Sticks remain in sixth place - on spot behind Belgium - after six wins and nine losses from 15 games.



Australia, Germany, the Netherlands and Argentina have qualified for the women's grand final series.





Simon Gougnard (L) Arthur de Sloover (c) of Belgium and Shea McAleese of New Zealand dispute possession in Antwerp. Jorge Luis Alvarez Pupo



Meanwhile, a clinical Belgium men's team had too much finishing power for the Black Sticks.



New Zealand had their chances, but second-placed Belgium made the most of theirs.



Thomas Briels scored a final-quarter double for Belgium after a seventh-minute strike by Sebastien Dockier and a goal by Maxime Plennevaux in the 43rd minute.



Belgium dominated from start to finish with 15 shots on goal compared to the Black Sticks 6.



"Belgium when they get momentum are hard to stop," Black Sticks defender Kane Russell said.



"It was difficult to compete after playing only two days ago against Spain," he said, referring to a 3-2 loss in Madrid on Friday (Saturday NZ time).



Belgium's win booked them a place in the men's grand final series with competition leaders Australia.



The Netherlands and Argentina are poised to join them, although Great Britain - who play the Black Sticks in their final game next Sunday (Monday NZ time) in London - are still technically in contention.



AT A GLANCE



FIH Pro League results on Sunday (Monday NZ time)



Women



Black Sticks 3 (Olivia Merry 3) Belgium 0.



Men



Belgium 4 (Thomas Briels 2, Sebastien Dockier, Maxime Plennevaux) Black Sticks 0.



Stuff