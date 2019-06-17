



The Black Sticks Women have earned their first win in Europe in the FIH Pro League as they have comfortable beaten the Belgium Women 3-0 in Antwerp. The two sides entered the second half tied at nil all, however an Olivia Merry second half hattrick ensured that the Black Sticks Women would take the three competition points.





Olivia Merry commented after the match “We were able to continue to build on things from the Netherlands and will look to build on this again when we take on Great Britain”



The Black Sticks started the match in a positive fashion and were rewarded with an early penalty corner, the shot from the penalty corner was run down and the score remained 0-0. The first quarter was an even contest between the two sides with the Black Sticks having five circle entries and one shot and Belgium having four circle entries and two shots.



Early in the second quarter the Belgium team started to apply pressure on the New Zealand defence, despite the large amounts of territory and possession the Belgium side was struggling to convert this to scoreboard pressure. Overall Belgium had the majority of possession in the second quarter with 66% of the ball, they weren’t able to translate that into any shots on goal however.



The Vantage Black Sticks were looking to play with some increased speed in the second half of the match. They earned their first penalty corner of the second half when Sam Charlton’s shot came off a Belgium player and into a dangerous position, off the subsequent penalty corner Olivia Merrys shot hit a Belgium foot on the line resulting in a penalty stroke. Merry then calmly stepped up to the spot and converted the stroke. Belgium then stormed down the other end of the field and had some great scoring opportunities, however some insane goal line defence by the Black Sticks denied the Belgium team. Late in the third quarter Olivia Merry had her second goal of the match when her diving deflection in the circle found its way past the Belgium goalkeeper.



The Black Sticks ramped up the pressure on the Belgium defence as the fourth quarter began. With one minute to go in the match Olivia Merry completed her hat trick for the match as she sealed the comfortable win for the New Zealand side.



Vantage Black Sticks Women 3 (Olivia Merry 36, 44, 59 min)

Belgium Women 0



Hockey New Zealand Media release