



A clinical Belgium Men have beaten the Vantage Black Sticks 4-0, the New Zealand side had their chances in the match, however it was the Belgium team that made the most of their opportunities in the match. Belgium dominated the match from the start to finish and had the majority of the attacking play with 15 shots on goal compared to the Black Sticks 6.





Kane Russell commented “Belgium when they get momentum are hard to stop. It was difficult to compete after playing only two days ago against Spain”



Belgium opened the score midway through the first quarter when some sensational passing in the New Zealand attacking third led to an easy touch in for Sebastien Dockier. Belgium continued to apply significant pressure on the New Zealand side as the quarter wore on, the Red Lions passing was looking incredibly slick and they were starving the kiwis of the ball as shown by Belgium holding a 60% to 40% possession advantage in the first quarter.



The Belgium team continued to play at a frenetic pace at the start of the second quarter and were creating several scoring opportunities. Midway through the second quarter Shea McAleese found an open Stephen Jenness on a long pass from deep in the New Zealand half, unfortunately his shot sailed just wide of the goal. As the second quarter wore on the New Zealand side looked more composed and managed to have three circle entries and two shots on goal as they looked to build their way back into the match.



Belgium begun the second half looking clinical on the attacking end of the field. Midway through the third quarter Belgium earned their second penalty corner of the match, the sweep to the goal went just wide of the post keeping the score at 1-0. Late in the third quarter the New Zealand side were unable to clear their defensive zone, Belgium jumped on the turnover and powered the shot into the bottom corner of the goal.



The New Zealand team started the final quarter in a positive fashion earning their second penalty corner of the match, this time Vincent Vanasch pulled off a series of outstanding saves to keep the Black Sticks off the score sheet. Belgium looked to have sealed the result with 5 minutes to go as Thomas Briels powered home the shot after some slick passing, moments later Briels had his second goal of the match when a diving deflection put Belgium up 4-0 in the match.



Vantage Black Sticks Men 0

Belgium Men 4 (Sebastien Dockier 7 min, Maxime Plennevaux 43 min, Thomas Briels 56, 57 min)



Hockey New Zealand Media release