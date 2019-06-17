Her brace helps the team register a 5-0 result









Gurjit scored a brace to lead the Indian women’s hockey team to a dominant 5-0 victory over Poland at the FIH Women’s Series Finals here on Sunday.





Right from the outset, India was on the attack, the left flank causing problems for Poland’s defence time and time again.



Though Poland enjoyed the lion’s share of possession, India’s speedy attacks put it on the backfoot.



Put under pressure by Sunita Lakra, Poland faltered in playing out from the back, and the ball fell to Navjot Kaur on the left. Her cross was inch perfect, directed towards the far post, found Jyoti who deflected it home.



Flurry



India won a flurry of PCs in the final five minutes of the quarter. From one of them, Vandana Katariya pounced on a loose ball — after Gurjit’s dragflick had been saved by Gabara — to score India’s second. Off another, Gurjit slotted home into the bottom left-corner to give India a 3-0 lead at half-time.



India won a penalty stroke in the 35th minute, and Gurjit duly dispatched it to score her second and India’s fourth goal.



The final quarter was an ill-tempered affair, with both teams reduced to 10 at times, after a few players earned cards.



India was in firm control, though, and its regular circle penetrations kept Poland on the defensive.



Brilliant effort



India’s fifth and final goal came through a brilliant effort from Navneet Kaur in the 56th minute.



She took the ball with her back to the goal, turned away from her marker and unleashed a shot into the bottom corner.



Gabara got a hand to it, but the power of the shot proved too much for her.



The result: India 5 (Gurjit 2, Jyoti, Vandana, Navneet) bt Poland 0.



