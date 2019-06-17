FIH Women's Series Finals Hiroshima 2019 - Day 3
Hiroshima (JPN)
Results and fixtures (GMT +9)
16 Jun 2019 12:00 RUS v MEX (Pool B) 6 - 0
16 Jun 2019 14:00 CHI v JPN (Pool B) 3 - 1
16 Jun 2019 16:00 URU v FIJ (Pool A) 4 - 0
16 Jun 2019 18:00 POL v IND (Pool A) 0 - 5
17 June is a rest day
18 Jun 2019 12:00 URU v POL (Pool A)
18 Jun 2019 14:00 IND v FIJ (Pool A)
18 Jun 2019 16:00 JPN v MEX (Pool B
18 Jun 2019 18:00 RUS v CHI (Pool B)
Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|India
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|1
|8
|6
|2
|Poland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|5
|1
|3
|3
|Uruguay
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|1
|3
|4
|Fiji
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|10
|-10
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Chile
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|1
|9
|6
|2
|Russia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|2
|5
|3
|3
|Japan
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|4
|Mexico
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|13
|-13
|0