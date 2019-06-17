

John Jackson put Ireland ahead in the second quarter



Ireland's bid to advance to the next stage of Olympic qualification faltered with a 2-1 defeat by Egypt at the FIH International Series in France.





Chasing their second win of the tournament Ireland went ahead in the second quarter through John Jackson.



But having restored parity within four minutes of going behind, Egypt found a winner early in the final quarter.



Ireland can still qualify for the semi-finals with a win over Singapore on Tuesday.



Ireland, the tournament's highest-ranked side, will advance to an Olympic play-off later this year if they reach the final of the tournament but will likely need to beat Singapore in order to secure a place in the final four.



Alexander Cox's side had got their tournament off to a good start on Saturday with a 4-2 win over Scotland.



After a bright start on Sunday the Irish eventually found the breakthrough when Jackson deflected Shane O'Donoghue's reverse into the net.



However the goal seemed to kick Egypt into gear, and just minutes later Mohamad Adel levelled the score with a drag flick.



As both sides pushed for a winner, Abd Elhakim took full advantage of some quick Egyptian thinking as they caught Ireland off-guard from a free to score what proved to be the decisive goal.



Scotland meet Singapore later on Sunday in the other Pool A encounter.



BBC Sport