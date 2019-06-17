



Scotland men were on top form when the racked up the goals in a superb 5-0 win over Singapore at the FIH Series Finals in Le Touquet.





It was a good start to the match for Scotland, attacking from the first whistle. The early pressure was rewarded with a goal. A Kenny Bain penalty corner rebounded off the goalkeeper and Cammy Golden was there to follow up on the rebound to open the scoring. Scotland 1-0 Singapore.



An excellent save denied Golden his second soon after. The Blue Sticks carved Singapore open down the right and the ball was switched for Golden to blast on the reverse, but the keeper was a match to it.



As the first half came to a close the Scots were camped in the Singapore half; a lovely fleeting move down the right created a chance for Rob Harwood but his shot on the return just evaded the far corner.



Then Golden bagged his and Scotland’s second goal right at the end of Q1. Some good running down the left by Harwood set up Golden and he fired the ball into the roof of the net to make it Scotland 2-0 Singapore.



Scotland’s dominance continued as the pegged Singapore back.



Ed Greaves added his name to the scoresheet before half time as the Blue Sticks went 3-0 ahead, and cruised through the contest.



Scotland went 4-0 ahead in the third quarter when Bain added his name to the score sheet as Scotland continued to press for goals.



The final quarter saw a first Scotland goal by Andy Bull when he fired home from a penalty corner to give Scotland a 5-0 lead in Le Touquet.



It was a great win for the Scots who play Egypt next as they bid to reach the semi-finals of the tournament.



Scottish Hockey Union media release