FIH Men's Series Finals Le Touquet-Paris Plage 2019 - Day 3
Le Touquet (FRA)
Results and Fixtures (GMT +2)
16 Jun 2019 SCO v SGP (Pool A) 5 - 0
16 Jun 2019 EGY v IRL (Pool A) 2 - 1
16 Jun 2019 UKR v CHI (Pool B) 2 - 2
16 Jun 2019 KOR v FRA (Pool B) 1 - 1
17 June is a rest day
18 Jun 2019 11:15 UKR v KOR (Pool B)
18 Jun 2019 13:30 SCO v EGY (Pool A)
18 Jun 2019 15:45 IRL v SGP (Pool A)
18 Jun 2019 18:00 FRA v CHI (Pool B)
Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Egypt
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|2
|Scotland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Ireland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|1
|3
|4
|Singapore
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|8
|-8
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|France
|2
|1
|1
|0
|10
|2
|8
|4
|2
|Korea
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Chile
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|1
|4
|Ukraine
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|11
|-8
|1