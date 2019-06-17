



Scotland women put in a tremendous goal scoring performance to win their last match of the FIH Series Finals in Banbridge 6-0 against France. The result means Scotland finished fifth in the tournament.





There was an early onslaught on the French goal by the Scots who came out the traps at pace. Charlotte Watson was looking dangerous as frantic French defending prevented Scotland having a clean shot at goal.



It was a game played at pace with Scotland dominating possession and pressing high up the pitch. Sarah Jamieson nearly put Scotland ahead as the first quarter neared a conclusion; she powered into the D and smashed the ball just wide of the post.



Scotland then took the lead in the second quarter. Bex Condie picked out Louise Campbell with for a lovely deflected shot to make it 1-0.



Then came a second for Scotland. Condie’s penalty corner was directed towards Fiona Semple who deflected a looping ball over the goalkeeper for 2-0.



Watson created a great chance for Lucy Lanigan when she turned on the afterburners to zoom past the French defence and cut back for the diving Lanigan, but the effort went wide.



Scotland’s relentless pressure and dominance continued into the second half and they went 3-0 up at a penalty corner. Robyn Collins scored a lovely drag flick into the top right corner as they went 3-0 ahead against France.



Scotland women then went 4-0 ahead. Kaz Cuthbert blasted from the top of the D, Semple got a touch and the ball flew past the goalkeeper for the goal.



Scotland’s fifth was a piece of individual genius. Jamieson went on a great run and finish through the keeper’s legs to put Scotland 5-0 ahead.



Cuthbert scored Scotland’s last goal when she smashed home from a penalty corner rebound to make it 6-0 for Scotland.



Scottish Hockey Union media release